|
|
Ira Okun
Sept 19, 1931 - Sept 30, 2019Ira was born in New York and worked his way thru school in catering. In the Korean War, Ira served as cook for a MASH unit. He met his wife Beatrice in LA, and had two sons, Robert and Frank. He received a BA at City Univ of NY and a MS at LA State College. Ira began work as a caseworker for LA in 1955, becoming a probation officer in the forestry camps helping delinquent boys. After moving to Mill Valley, he was Superintendent of Marin County's Juvenile Hall. He later shifted his career to work in prevention programs. Following his service as the Deputy Dir of Peace Corps in Ghana from 1968 – 1971, Ira took a series of leadership positions at various nonprofit organizations serving youth and families. For 4 years he was Exec Dir of Charila, a residential program for troubled teenage girls. He spent 2 years as Exec Dir of Coleman Children and Youth Services. Ira then spent 13 years serving as CEO of Family Service Agency of SF. Ira managed programs in geriatrics, mental health, teen pregnancy, child development, and child abuse prevention. In 1990, he formed Nonprofit Org Services, spending over 25 years consulting for nonprofits. He was the founding president of the CA Assn of Local Conservation Corps, which has helped generate income for improving educational and occupational programs for at-risk youth. Ira was quiet and introspective, whose favorite pastimes were reading historical novels, rowing, meditating, and tinkering in his workshop. Ira touched many people who knew him and thousands more who didn't. He wanted to thank all who have been a part of his professional life, including teachers, social and childcare workers, therapists, doctors and psychiatrists. For a video interview, please visit youtube.com/watch?v=dy447LZw8NE. Ira is survived by his wife, Beatrice, sister Dorothy, sons Robert and Frank, and grandchildren Hiroshi, Alex, Marcus and Anthony. In lieu of a memorial, Ira preferred that donations be made to www.safeandsound.org.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2019