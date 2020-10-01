Irene Borelli

September 2, 1921 - September 27, 2020

On Sunday September 27, 2020, Irene Borelli, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, and mother to all, passed away at the age of 99. Irene was born in San Francisco to Victor and Elena Tomera, with sister Josephine and brothers Victor and Eugene. In 1940 Irene Married Eugene P. Borelli, and lovingly raised 5 adoring children, including Eugene (Ursula) and Elena (Joseph) of Burlingame, CA, children of Eugene and Irene's eldest sister Josephine who passed in 1937, Carla (Donald) of Hopewell Junction, NY, Larry (Nancy) of Camarillo, CA and Janet (John) of Scotts Valley, CA. She was also very proud of her 12 grandchildren Vince (Julie), Vic (Marty), Robert (Rhonda), Sandy (Andrew), Debra (Giovanni), Paul (Terri), Sarah (Rob), Jessie (Dale), Adam (Jaime-Alexis), Daniel (Irene), Oliver (Siri), Hilarie (Caitlan), 24.9 great grandchildren, and 11 great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and godchildren, all of whom Irene made it her job to keep up with their lives and well-being.



We shall miss her dearly, as a strong and nurturing matriarch whose passion were her family and friends. Her home was always open for family gatherings, which often included an incredible meat sauce and biscotti that were "the best we ever had". If cooking for family was not enough, in 1970 she and her sister in-law Alda opened the "Bun and Burger" in San Bruno, specializing in "curly fries" and their honeymoon burger, featuring "lettuce alone". Her trademark was finding a child to feed and entertain, a dress to hem, and inviting a lonely person to her home to share a holiday with. Her unwavering devotion lives in all of us fortunate to be part of her large and very grateful family. She was the last of her generation in our family that we referred to as "the Great Ones". They are all together now again and heaven just got better. You are forever in our hearts, and part of our souls. A celebration of Irene's life will be held at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store