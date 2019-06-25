Irene C. Farrell September 2, 1930 – June 12, 2019 Our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend passed peacefully in Millbrae. A proud native San Franciscan she was the eldest of four born to the late Rene and Ellen Boullet. Her family resided in the Excelsior district and she was a parishioner of Church of the Epiphany for over 75 years.

Irene attended Epiphany Grammar school and graduated from Presentation High School Class of 1948. She made many friends in her working days at St Joseph's Hospital, Wells Fargo Bank, and Bay Data. She found joy in bragging she was the mother of ten children (reflected in her screen name: ifmomof10), rooting for the Giants (highlight was taking a picture with Barry Bonds at Spring Training), watching Wheel of Fortune, and playing bingo while a resident of Green Hills Retirement Home. As her health failed she took on the responsibility of calling bingo numbers for the other avid players. She cherished her monthly luncheons with her four Presentation High friends who she outlived and missed dearly. She was committed to her rosary prayer group and we were thankful she found comfort in her Catholic faith which guided her in her final days.

She is survived by her ten children, sons Michael (Sarah), Gary, Daniel, Glenn (Jody), Dennis (Mary), Craig (Suzanne), Richard (DeeDee), Anthony (Cheryl), Gus (Maria); daughter Sandra Lopez (Oscar); and her sister Ellen McCurdy. She was the proud grandmother of 23 and great- grandmother of 13. In addition to her parents, Irene now joins in eternal life her siblings Rene Boullet and Barbara Topper, and her granddaughter Nicole.

Our family wishes to thank the staff of Millbrae Skilled Nursing and Sutter Health Hospice for their support and compassion. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday July 27th at 10am at St. Dunstan Church in Millbrae. Family requests no flowers. Donations can be made in her name to Archbishop Riordan High School.





