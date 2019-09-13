San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Irene Cella Gross

Irene passed away peacefully on September 5, 2019, at the age of 80. She was the beloved wife of Robert Gross, and the loving mother of Wayne and mother-in-law of Teresa Loza, as well as the adoring grandmother of Mario and Antonia.
Irene was born in San Francisco in 1939 and raised in Daly City by her parents, Mario and Lena Cella, both of whom had emigrated from Italy. She remained in Daly City her entire life, which is where she met and married her husband, with whom she recently celebrated her 60th wedding anniversary. While devoting herself to her family, Irene also worked for several years at Westmoor High School and later at Hillsdale High School. She was also very active in the San Mateo Burlingame Auxiliary for the Lucile Packard Children's Hospital. Her entire life was devoted both to taking care of her family and to improving the lives of children and young adults. She was also an avid animal lover.
Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen Church, at 451 Eucalyptus Dr., SF. Donations may be made to San Mateo Burlingame Auxiliary for Children, at 393 Georgetown, San Mateo, 94402.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019
