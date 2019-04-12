Irene M. Myers (Caubet) March 6, 1942 - March 11, 2019 Irene M. Myers (Caubet) passed away after an extended illness at her home in Marin, CA, with her daughters by her side.

Irene was born in Dearborn, Michigan, to Jean B. and Claire (Bizet) Caubet. She attended Lowrey High School, and was a 1964 graduate of the University of Michigan (BS in Design), where she was also a member of the Sigma Kappa Sorority. She began her career as an elementary school art teacher, and continued her creative development through involvement with the Birmingham Bloomfield Art Association, and later at her own art studio.

Irene was an artist, visionary, original thinker, and a theorist. She sought out patterns and truth in her quest to better understand the universe around her. She discovered yoga in early adulthood, and became a devoted and engaged lifelong practitioner.

Irene was always curious, an avid reader and lifelong learner. At age 50, she earned her pilot's license, simply because she "wanted to learn how to fly," and she enjoyed aerial photography and exploring Earth from this heightened perspective.

She was known by her family and friends for being very caring, generous and supportive, and she was an active and contributing member to her surrounding community.

An accomplished cook, she suffused her family with an appreciation of excellent, unpretentious cooking, as well as a high regard for dark chocolate.

Irene was a loving and devoted wife of 42 years, and was predeceased by her husband, William Darryl Myers, (2007) and her granddaughter, Caroline Janine Kubr (2008). She is survived by her daughters Denise Myers and Renee (Mark) Matossian; sister Claudette (Greg) Rebant; brother-in-law Terry (Donna) Myers; grandchildren Daniel, Julienne, Ariane, Avia and Kalina; nieces Rachelle (Guillermo) Lopez with children Lauren and Brian, Raegan Myers, Erin (Alex) Cooley; and nephews John Rebant, and Brian (Allison) Myers with children Mackenzie and Dylan.

A Celebration of Life memorial service for Irene will be held at 11:00am on May 5, at Old Saint Hilary's Church in Tiburon, California. Transportation will be provided from the parking lot @ Beach Road and Tiburon Blvd.

A special memorial fund has been set up to benefit Irene's wonderful in-home care givers from the Gentle Care Agency. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made via Paypal to: [email protected]



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Apr. 13 to Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary