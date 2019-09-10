San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Irene Owen Obituary
Irene Jane Halgrimson Owen

In the early hours of August 11, 2019, our matriarch and beloved grandmother Irene Jane passed away after surviving a stroke in July. She celebrated her 95th birthday with family and friends three weeks prior to her passing.

Irene was born in International Falls, Minnesota on July 21st, 1924 to Susan Dean Halgrimson, She moved to Portland, Oregon where her only child, Sharon Anne was born to her and Patrick Flanagan. The family relocated to Sparks, Nevada and following Pat's passing and subsequently raising her daughter as a single mom, Irene followed her heart and career to San Francisco in the early 70s, where she worked at Pacific Telephone Company until her retirement in 1982.
Irene is survived by her adult grandchildren Stephen Zarubi (Tracie), Ken Zarubi (Dr.Kathi), Kevin, and Bridget Speer-Loring (Scott) as well as nine great and great-great grandchildren and several close friends including Karen Treat and Pastor Stacey Boorn. Irene was sadly preceded in death by her beloved daughter Sharon Anne Steitz in 2004, and great-great grandson Nathan Zarubi in 2017.

There will be a Celebration of Irene's Life at HerChurch, 678 Portola Drive, San Francisco on September 13th, 2019 at 6:30 pm. A private family interment to take place at a later date.




Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 11, 2019
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
