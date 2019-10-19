|
Irene "Ira" SariottiOur family sadly lost our matriarch, Irene "Ira" Sariotti, at age 96. She passed peacefully surrounded by family on October 17. "Heymom", as she was lovingly known by those close to her, was born in San Francisco on February 15,1923 to loving parents George and Irene Riedinger. Ira, a third-generation San Franciscan, was proud of her Mission District roots where she attended St. Peter's Grammar School and St. Peter's Academy (SPA), Class of 1940. As a teenager, Ira enjoyed riding horses, skiing, riding on the running boards of police cars, target practice with her dad and marching on the drill team at SPA.
Hanging out with her dad at his "shack" at the end of Gilman Ave, Ira spent sunny days paddling around on the bay. It was here that she met her husband, Victor Sariotti. They married in 1943 and started their family in the brand new community of Westlake. In 1963, they built their forever home in the Westlake Estates. Shortly thereafter, in 1964, Victor suddenly passed away. Ira maintained their lifelong dream of family and memories, and lived in their home until she passed away.
Ira, a creative, fiercely independent, resilient force was a perfectionist in each of her endeavors. She was active in the Westlake Catholic Women's Club where she met many of her lifelong friends as part of "The Golden Years" club. She will be remembered for her love of cooking homemade family recipes, her love of the newest technology and gadgets, and her flair for fashion.
Heymom will be deeply missed by her daughter, Victoria (Richard) Murphy; son, Gregory, (Sheila) Sariotti; daughter Susan (Timothy) Dudley; seven grandchildren, Jon (Jennifer) Kasper, Marc (Carla) Kasper, Sara (Ronnie) Hunt, Lindsay (Anthony) Pinell, Amy Sariotti, Joseph (Caitlin) Dudley, Victoria Dudley; eleven great-grandchildren, Jack, Ryan, and Daniel Kasper; Michael, Gino, and Lorraine Kasper; Ethan Hunt; Stella and Jameson Pinell; George and Eleanor Dudley.
Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 12:30 p.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 23rd at Our Lady of Angels, 1721 Hillside Drive, Burlingame. In Lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to St. Peter's Catholic School, 1226 Florida St., S.F., California, 94110.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019