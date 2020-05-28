Irene Whitmer
1933 - 2020
Irene Elizabeth Whitmer
July 24, 1933 - May 22, 2020
Irene Elizabeth Whitmer, native of San Mateo, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. She passed peacefully in her sleep. Irene was the daughter of the late Inez Borella and Bruno Freschi. A graduate of San Mateo elementary schools, San Mateo High school, and San Mateo Business College. Irene was active and affiliated with San Mateo schools for many years. She was employed by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office in the Legal Dept. for 27 years. She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Debbie Marie Whitmer.
Irene is survived by her two cherished sons: Randy Whitmer (Sandy) of Bellevue, WA & Gary Whitmer (Gretchen) of McKinleyville, CA; and 4 wonderful grandchildren: Stefanie, Ryan, Emily & Cody. Also survived by brother, Robert Freschi of Pacifica, CA and sister, Donna Caravaca of Dublin, CA.
Strong willed and independent, Irene loved to spend time with her family, visit small towns along the California coast and tend to her amazing garden. Irene will be missed by all who knew her. She was a very generous, loving soul and never hesitated to do anything for her family or loved ones. Rest in peace mom. We loved you more than you know and will miss you for the rest of our lives.
Irene is buried at the St. John's Cemetery in San Mateo. A celebration of Irene's life will be held at a future date.




Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Interment
11:00 AM
St. John's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Sneider & Sullivan & O'Connell's Funeral Home - FD-230
977 S. El Camino Real
San Mateo, CA 94402
650-437-8579
May 27, 2020
I am so sorry to hear this. Irene was my first co-worker when I started with the county. She was so kind and patient. After I got to know her a bit I told her that I thought there was a funny person inside of her that she didn't let out at work. But, I could see it. She so loved her family and talked of you often. May you rest in peace my friend.
Jane Johnson
Coworker
May 27, 2020
So sorry for your loss and my sympathy to the entire family. Irene was a wonderful person and I'll never forget how nice she treated all of our Sheriff's office volunteers.
Chris Co
Coworker
May 27, 2020
I, along with many others had the pleasure of working with Irene at the Sheriff's Office. She was always kind, thoughtful and always made herself available to help others and just to say hello. Irene was always professional, polite and courteous in her role at the Civil Bureau. When she retired, she came back to help and share her institutional knowledge with her colleagues and new employees. Irene was a kind and loving soul and will be greatly missed by many. May God bless her and family always. Jeff Kearnan, retired Assistant Sheriff
Jeffrey Kearnan
Coworker
May 27, 2020
Sorry to hear of your loss and ours. Irene was an amazing person. So vivacious and full of energy. She was always there for me. I wished to see her again after she retired, but I always enjoyed her avocados she sent to the office. My prayers to her.
Lucy Ramirez
Coworker
May 26, 2020
Condolences to the entire family. We'll miss her. Irene was always waving and saying hi to us.
Darrell Anthony. (Neighbor)
Darrell Anthony
Neighbor
