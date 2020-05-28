Irene Elizabeth WhitmerJuly 24, 1933 - May 22, 2020Irene Elizabeth Whitmer, native of San Mateo, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. She passed peacefully in her sleep. Irene was the daughter of the late Inez Borella and Bruno Freschi. A graduate of San Mateo elementary schools, San Mateo High school, and San Mateo Business College. Irene was active and affiliated with San Mateo schools for many years. She was employed by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office in the Legal Dept. for 27 years. She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Debbie Marie Whitmer.Irene is survived by her two cherished sons: Randy Whitmer (Sandy) of Bellevue, WA & Gary Whitmer (Gretchen) of McKinleyville, CA; and 4 wonderful grandchildren: Stefanie, Ryan, Emily & Cody. Also survived by brother, Robert Freschi of Pacifica, CA and sister, Donna Caravaca of Dublin, CA.Strong willed and independent, Irene loved to spend time with her family, visit small towns along the California coast and tend to her amazing garden. Irene will be missed by all who knew her. She was a very generous, loving soul and never hesitated to do anything for her family or loved ones. Rest in peace mom. We loved you more than you know and will miss you for the rest of our lives.Irene is buried at the St. John's Cemetery in San Mateo. A celebration of Irene's life will be held at a future date.