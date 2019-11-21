|
Iris Ann JonesVOCALIST, MUSICIAN & PIONEERING EDUCATOR
Iris Jones, a lifelong Oakland resident, music performer and teacher, died at almost 100 on September 4, 2019. A love of music and vocal performance defined Iris from her earliest days singing with her mother Mary Emily in the Welsh Presbyterian Church as a child, as a leading teenage soprano in citywide productions of Gilbert and Sullivan and Handel's Messiah and at Holy Names College. Starting her teaching career in Buttonwillow, she then earned a masters in music performance at Cal Berkeley and went on to teach and lead choirs and orchestras at, Washington School, Luther Burbank and the acclaimed ensembles at Oakland's Technical High School in the 1950s, driving her students with her high standards and passion. She taught music performance at University of Washington and returned to Oakland in the 60's to be Supervisor of Choral Music where she produced innovative musical programs and curricula for the next 30 years.
Iris was a fearless motorist and world traveler, an early visitor to Cold War China and Russia, but loved best the choir cultures of the Baltics and her homeland Wales. She was a passionate promoter of higher education and lifelong learning and continued to teach and perform long into her 80s and 90s, leading well-loved opera classes at Ohlone College and concertizing for her fellow residents at Piedmont Gardens. Iris, sister to Tudor Jones and R. Victor Jones, is survived by nephews Josh, Dan and Jon and their families and niece Megan who with her husband Rex and their children Lily and Maddie were a constant source of support for Iris in her later years.
