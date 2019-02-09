Home

Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
For more information about
Irma Carlson
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
Irma Carlson


1931 - 2019
Irma Carlson Obituary
Irma Jean Carlson

Died in Petaluma, CA, Jan. 29, 2019 at the age of 87. Wife of the late Glen A. Carlson. Mother of Leif Carlson (Shireen) and Lauri Carlson (Barry). Grandmother of Eve Larkspur (Mike) and Runar Karlsson (Karisa). Sister of Ed Peoples and the late Louise Ross and Henry Peoples.
Irma Jean was a longtime resident of the Broadmoor/Daly City area where she was a secretary for many years at San Mateo County Mental Health Services.
Memorial Service, Sat., Feb. 23, 2019 at Noon at PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY & CREMATORY, 850 Keokuk St., Petaluma. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Petaluma or favorite charity.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 17, 2019
