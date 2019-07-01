Irma Marguerite Jacobi December 26, 1929 - June 9, 2019 Irma Marguerite Jacobi died peacefully in her sleep on June 9, 2019, at Cascades in Grass Valley, CA at the age of 89. Born in Cleveland, OH to Johannes and Anna Mohrdieck (Boge) where she lived for only a couple of years until her family returned to Germany during the Great Depression. Irma grew up in Elmshorn, Germany with her two brothers, Hans Peter and Karl Heinz, until she returned to the United States at the age of 18. Shortly thereafter she met and married Arno Jacobi. They settled in Belmont, California where they raised five children. Irma was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, gardening, music, and traveling. She was especially well known for her Stollen, which she gave as gifts at Christmas. After their children had grown, Arno and Irma spent their time together traveling around the world and with their grandchildren. In 2013, Arno passed away after 63 years of marriage.



She is survived by her five children, seven grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 3, 2019