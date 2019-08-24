|
|
Isabel Eichner
September 25, 1927 - August 22, 2019Isabel Eichner passed away peacefully at the age of 91, at home, with her daughter Pam at her side.
Born in San Francisco at Franklin Hospital, she was a first generation San Franciscan. She was the daughter of Captain Henry Speller of Garston, England and Johan McLeod Speller of Glasgow, Scotland. Survived by daughter Pam Catlett, grandson Will Catlett, nieces Marilyn Jones (Dennis), Francesca Bikel, nephew Rob Cullen, and her sweet little Norwich Terrier Penny.
Predeceased by her loving husband of 57 years Thomas Eichner, adored son Craig Eichner (at age 14), beloved sister Mary Cullen, brother-law Robert Cullen. She grew up in Eureka Valley on 19th street between Diamond and Eureka. Graduated from Polytechnic High School class of Fall 1944.
Shortly after, at the age of 17 she began nurses training at St. Francis School of Nursing as a Cadet Nurse. She graduated in 1948 and stayed on to work in the Operating Room at St. Francis for 7 years. It was at St. Francis that she met many lifelong friends and the experiences she had there shaped her life. Many years later, she would orient Pam, also an RN, to surgical nursing. She also worked for Drs. William Morris and John Q. Owsley.
She was a member of the international women's organization Beta Sigma Phi for 60 years. She met many dear friends in this organization which focuses on lifelong learning, friendship, and service to others.
She was a friendly, thoughtful and kind woman who always saw the good in everyone. She loved to travel; in fact at the age of 89 she went with Pam to Bogotá, Colombia to visit her grandson Will.
Donations preferred to or the San Francisco SPCA.
Graveside service on Tuesday, August 27 at 11:00am at Cypress Lawn Cemetery, 1370 El Camino Real.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019