Isabel Mary WilsonPassed away peacefully in Omaha Nebraska on December 16, 2019 at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Warren Wilson; loving mother of Lynne (Chuck), Bill, Nancy, and Sue (Chris). Loving grandmother to ten grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. She leaves behind many family and friends in both California and Nebraska, including friendships that have spanned over 65 years.
Isabel was born June 17, 1922 in Rio Vista California to Jose and Rosario Ramirez. She was the third oldest of 15 children. Her family relocated to San Francisco when she was young; this also is where Isabel met and married Warren. They spent their married life in the Parkside district of San Francisco where the children attended St. Cecilia grade school. Isabel was extremely active in all aspects of parish life. She relocated to Omaha Nebraska in January 2019. Even at the young age of 97, she remained involved in community activities. Isabel's greatest pleasure was spending time with her family.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, January 24th, 2020 at St. Cecilia Church, 2555 17th Ave., San Francisco. Visitation will begin at 10:15am; Rosary and Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00am. Donations may be made to St. Cecilia School, 660 Vicente St., San Francisco, CA 94116. Interment immediately following the service at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020