Isabella Runfola Isabella Runfola, a long-time volunteer for several charities, an avid dancer and widow of prominent New York attorney Joseph P. Runfola, died peacefully at the age of 103 at her home in Marin County on May 17, 2019.



She was born in Mildred, Pennsylvania, on January 30, 1916, to Giovanni Santi, a cobbler, and Columba Santi, a seamstress, both of whom had migrated from Italy.



After graduating high school in Buffalo, New York, she met the love of her life, Joseph Paul Runfola, and they married on June 21, 1941. She supported him after he left the army at the end of World War II and studied law.



Mr. Runfola became a leading criminal defense attorney and president of the Erie County Bar Association of New York, where he promoted policies against sex discrimination and for public accountability.



The couple had three sons and all became lawyers: Joseph P., and Ross T., of Buffalo, and John M., of San Francisco. In 1986, she and her husband retired in San Francisco where her son John was raising his family and continues practicing law.



"She loved everyone, including those who did not love themselves, and believed in everyone, including those who did not believe in themselves," her son John said.



On Isabella's 100th birthday, President and Mrs. Obama sent her a note which said, "Your generation has shown the courage to persevere through depression and war and had the vision to broaden our liberties through changing times. Thank you for your contribution to the American story."

