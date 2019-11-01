|
|
Isago Isao TanakaPassed away peacefully on October 27th, 2019 age 93 years. Beloved brother of Setsuko Tanaka and Misae (Kojimoto), widow of brother Terumi. Loving uncle of Patricia Ann, Nanayo (Robert) Silver , Kimiye (Steve) Touchi, Mikio (Louise) Tanaka, Tsuyumi and Chisako and devoted Grandnieces Hitomi, Chiemi and Nobumi. A memorial service will be on Saturday, November 9th, 2019 at 4:00pm at the Buddhist Church of San Francisco,1881 Pine Street.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 3, 2019