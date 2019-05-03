Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Isamu Yoneyama
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isamu Yoneyama

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Isamu Yoneyama Obituary
Isamu "Sam" Yoneyama

September 30, 1924 – April 8, 2019

Sam Yoneyama passed away peacefully on April 8, 2019 at home in Berkeley after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mariko (Mollie), daughter Nancy (Roy Wilson) of San Francisco, son Mark (Lorraine Chew) of San Jose, his brother George of Los Angeles, as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Itsuto (Jimmy) and Haruko (Mary) Yoneyama and sister Katsuko (Kay) Naples.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday May 11, 2019 at 11am at the Buddhist Church of Oakland, 825 Jackson Street, Oakland, CA 94607.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.