|
|
Isidore Galante
October 12, 1934-September 22, 2019It is with great sadness that the family of Isidore Galante announces his passing after a courageous battle with cancer. He died peacefully at home surrounded by his family.
Isidore is survived by his wife of 59 years, Dorothy and his daughters, Dana (Jack) and Denise. He was a loving grandfather to Monica (Sergey), Ryan and Nico.
Izzy was born in Brooklyn, New York but grew up on the Peninsula. He enjoyed a successful and long career in the financial industry in San Francisco. Following his retirement in his early 60's, he had a rich life filled with travel to Palm Desert, his passion for golf and precious time with family and friends.
Private burial services were held. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday October 14th at 11:00 at Our Lady of Angels Church, 1721 Hillside Dr. Burlingame
In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to:
Mission Hospice, 1670 South Amphlett Blvd #300, San Mateo, CA 94402
www.missionhospice.org/donate/ways-to-give.com
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 11, 2019