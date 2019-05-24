|
|
Ismael V. Torres
June 11, 1948 - April 15, 2019Ismael Torres aged 70, passed away on April 15, 2019 in Guadalajara, Mex.
He leaves behind his daughter Fiona, son David; his brothers & sisters; Jose, Martha,Yadira, Miguel, Manuel, Leticia & Lucrecia. He will be remembered as a kind hearted person but occasionally the Gemini would come out.
He was beloved by his customers at the Farmers Market Meat in San Francisco. Mass intentions will be held at Mission Dolores Basilica, San Francisco, CA, June 1, 2019 (9:00am) & Sacre-Coeur, Paris, France 7-1-19 (10:00pm)
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 26, 2019