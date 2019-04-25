Ivan Dei Rossi Jan 7, 1931 - April 20, 2019 Ivan Dei Rossi, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, Saturday, April 20th at the age of 88. He was born to the late Vittore and Oliva Dei Rossi in Bassano Del Grappa, Italy. He was a long time resident of San Francisco and Redwood City since 1948. He was the devoted loving husband of Lillian Dei Rossi for 65 years. Cherished father of Ivan, Jr. of Aptos; Alan (Nadine) and Leon of Santa Rosa; and Greg of Boise, Idaho. Loving brother of Italo (Jeanette) Bordignon of Sydney, Australia and the late Andrew and Walter Dei Rossi. Loving grandfather of Anthony Swagerty Dei Rossi and and Elizabeth Swagerty Dei Rossi of Portland, OR; Samantha Dei Rossi of Denver, CO; Joseph Dei Rossi of Lake Forest, CA; Brittney Liedstrand of Austin, TX and Jessica Liedstrand of Sunnyvale, CA. Dear brother-in-law of Louise Liberati and Leonore Dei Rossi of Redwood City. Also survived by many nieces and nephews in California, New York and Idaho.

Ivan proudly served his country in the US Army from 1952-1954. Following his service he was the owner of the Gold Platter Restaurant in San Carlos, later working as an electrician.

He volunteered in many ministries at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Redwood City, especially having served as Past President of the St. Vincent De Paul Society and was the recipient of Ozanam Service Medallion in 2005.

Friends may visit after 6 pm, Monday, April 29th and are invited to attend a Vigil/Rosary service at 7 pm and the Funeral Mass on Tuesday April 30th at 10:30 am at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Reception to follow. Private family interment at Alta Mesa Memorial Park in Palo Alto later in the day.

Memorials in Ivan's name to St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 300 Fulton Street, Redwood City, CA 94062, preferred.





