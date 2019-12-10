|
|
Ivan Metzgar
May 4, 1929 - December 6, 2019Ivan Metzgar, at the age of 90, passed away on December 6, 2019. Ivan Metzgar was the husband of the late Mary Metzgar, father to Rosalie "Mary" Damante, brother to Gilbert "Sonny" Metzgar. Ivan is survived by his nieces and nephews. Ivan served in the United States Army.
Friends may visit Friday, December 13, 2019 from 1:30pm – 2:30pm at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Ave, Daly City, followed by a burial at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Colma.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 11, 2019