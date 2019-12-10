San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Ivan Metzgar

Ivan Metzgar Obituary
Ivan Metzgar

May 4, 1929 - December 6, 2019

Ivan Metzgar, at the age of 90, passed away on December 6, 2019. Ivan Metzgar was the husband of the late Mary Metzgar, father to Rosalie "Mary" Damante, brother to Gilbert "Sonny" Metzgar. Ivan is survived by his nieces and nephews. Ivan served in the United States Army.
Friends may visit Friday, December 13, 2019 from 1:30pm – 2:30pm at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Ave, Daly City, followed by a burial at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Colma.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 11, 2019
