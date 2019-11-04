|
|
Father J Terence Davis
March 23, 1939 - October 9, 2019Fifty years a Roman Catholic priest. Twenty of them retired, while active in San Francisco. Died at 80, on a visit to his family in Canada. Heart problems.
Favorite memories? All of it, he used to say. Leaving law school to become a priest. Chaplain for students at Rice, Tulane and Stanford. Weddings! Life as a retired priest in San Francisco, sometimes covering for other parish priests: here, or in the Gold Country, in London, the Caribbean, or the South of France. Meals. Neighbors. Families. Conversation. Heritage on the Marina, his home for the last three years. The Midnight Mass he led there last Christmas.
Terry, the son of Cyril and Mary Davis of Ottawa, is survived by many friends and by family in Canada. [email protected] His funeral service and burial have occurred there. In San Francisco a memorial mass will be said on Saturday, November 16 at 11 am at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church (MHR), 100 Diamond Street. Don't send flowers.
Terry's wish, from the hymn In Paradisum: May the angels lead you into paradise!
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019