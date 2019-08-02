|
Jack R. Buckley
September 25, 1940 - July 20, 2019Rev. Jack R. Buckley, age 78, died on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at his home in Berkeley, CA. He was born in Philadelphia, PA to Albert and Mary Buckley and was the 5th of 7 children, with 4 older brothers and 2 younger sisters.
Jack grew up in Newark, NJ, and graduated from high school in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. He moved to Berkeley, CA in 1971 with his wife and three young children after completing seminary in St. Louis, MO.
In Berkeley he founded and led Covenant Circle, a study center ministry, helped start Fellowship of His People house church, helped create Berkeley Christian School, and contributed to several local Christian organizations and publications.
In 1983 he joined staff at 1st Presbyterian Church of Berkeley to direct their adult ministries, singles ministries, and world missions. In 1993 he became the pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Alameda where he served until his retirement in 2012. His involvement in the SF Presbytery included serving as the moderator of the presbytery in 2003.
While Jack's professional life involved formal Christian ministry, Jack's personal life was one of everyday ministry to everyone he met.
Jack is lovingly remembered by his wife of 57 years, Joanne, his three children Steven, Robert (Dorothy), and Sharon (Victor) Hernandez, his 6 grandchildren Melissa, Christina, Mateo, Jacqueline, Annelin, and Cash, his 2 sisters, many nieces and nephews, colleagues, friends, and community members.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 4 o'clock p.m. at 1st Presbyterian Church of Alameda, 2001 Santa Clara Avenue, Alameda.
Donations can be made in Jack's memory to 1st Presbyterian Church, Alameda, the Soecity (LLS.org), or the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation (cholangiocarcinoma.org)
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2019