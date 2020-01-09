|
|
Jack Sheridan Hersh
August 30, 1926 - December 27, 2019Jack was born in New York on August 30, 1926. From childhood to old age, there was always an adventure to be had. And every one was worthy of a great story later on down the road!
Since he was a boy, Jack wanted to work on airplanes. Not fly them, work on them. After graduating from the Manhattan High School of Aviation, he joined the Navy to serve his country in WWII and operated ship's landing craft for Marines coming onshore in the Pacific front. Jack served on the USS Gage, the first ship to enter the Nagasaki harbor after the bomb was dropped.
In 1948, Jack heard that United Airlines was opening a maintenance facility in San Francisco. The rest is history. Jack was with United for 34 years, and by the time he retired, he was known worldwide for his ability to successfully bid on airplane jobs and get the job done better, cheaper, and more quickly than anyone else in the industry.
In the meantime, Jack met and married Sabine, his wife of over 43 years. They had two children, Jacqueline and Rick. Over the years, the family has grown to 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Jack retired from United, thinking he would go fishing. Instead, he started getting calls from all over the world. Companies wanted to hire him for his expertise in the airline industry to consult and supervise jobs. J. Hersh Consult was born. Jack was doing what he loved and traveling the world doing so.
In 1996, Jack lost Sabine to cancer. But later, with his second love and companion, Raciel, Jack continued to travel the world and work with the airplanes he so loved.
Nothing trumped planes, but fishing came close. The yearly fishing trips to British Columbia continued until Jack turned 90! Eventually, when the work stopped, Jack found new interest in his garden, but he always missed his planes.
Jack often said, "When I die, don't be sad. I've lived a fantasy life. Who would have ever thought a poor boy from Brooklyn would do what I've done and seen the world as I have?" Jack died peacefully on Friday evening, December 27, at the age of 93. A small family-only service was held on Dec.29 at Skylawn Memorial Park in San Mateo. His funny stories, bright blue eyes, booming voice, and love of life, will be missed. As his casket was lowered into the grave, a jet airliner could be heard flying overhead. A fitting sendoff.
If desired, the family requests that donations be made to St Jude Children's Hospital, or a .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020