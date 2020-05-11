Jack Donald JonesJuly 29, 1931 - May 8, 2020Jack Donald Jones passed away peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020.Jack was born in Detroit Michigan. He moved to San Francisco at age 10 and was raised in North Beach with his older brother Jim by his mother Ruth. He graduated from Galileo High School and joined the US Navy, serving his country in the Korean War.He attended and graduated from San Francisco State University and opened 4 nursery schools on the peninsula, which he and his wife operated for over 42 years.Jack married his wife Dorothy in 1957 and had 4 children: Pam, Jeff, and twins Janet and Joyce. He was grandpa to 8 grandchildren: Jeffrey, Jonathan, Jacob Jones; Emily Myritzis and Sarah Ryan; Billy, Benny and Bradley Robbins. Jack had 4 great-grandchildren: Jack and Jianna Jones; Quinn and Lennox Myritzis.Jack was also a high school football referee for many years and was very involved with the San Mateo Elks Lodge, serving as Exulted Ruler twice and secretary of the Lodge. He volunteered in the kitchen at the Elks pancake breakfasts as well as donating blood through their blood drives for many years.Jack loved to cook - especially Italian food and crab. He loved having his family and friends over to share a meal. His family was the most important part of his life and he treasured the time he spent with them.Jack died on May 8, 2020 at age 88. He was preceded by his wife Dorothy and his grandson Billy. He is survived by his 4 children, 3 son-in-laws, 1 daughter-in-law, 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Frances Brioso and many nieces and nephews.There was a private graveside service for family but there will be a memorial mass and celebration of life at a later date. Please make donation in Jack's memory to the San Mateo Elks Lodge.