Jack MatherMany Lives Have Been Touched and Enriched by Having Jack Among Us..... He was a proud human being of honesty, integrity and respect for each individual man or woman of any race, creed or color and to their right of personal choices in life.
John Frank Mather: Born: November 29, 1931 Died: December 30, 2019
A native of San Francisco: Lincoln High School, UC Berkeley (Member of Phi Delta Theta).
He taught at Hamilton Junior High School in Oakland, Woodside High School, and Adult Education.
Married Joan Hartong in 1957 - Three Children: Kirk, Blake, and Katie, adding 7 glorious Grandchildren: Katie Rose, Jack, Grace, Kyle & Kevin Mather, and Sam & Maddie Sayer. All seven were introduced to the moon whose name is FRED as toddlers, by Grandpa!
B.A University of California Berkeley, 1955 M.A. Stanford, 1973. Jack was a teacher for 40 years after realizing just before we were married that he did not wish to be The Man in The Grey Flannel Suit and subsequently dropped out of the Cal MBA program to seek a Secondary Teaching Credential. We never looked back. We met when we were 19 and 20 and had 63 years of an incredible partnership, in many dimensions.
He was possessed of an amazing intellect and sense of humor, both of which were manifested in various ways. One of his long running humorous projects was his "BUS". To be added as a passenger on this virtual vehicle was not something one would aspire to. Individuals from statesmen, presidents, politicians and world leaders to an especially irritating salesperson or waiter were all in the running. He was actually quite selective as to his choices as well!
Jack wrote notes: To family, friends, colleagues and others he cared for and about. His familiar almost illegible script was always a pleasure to see with one's name on it.
Here in his own words is the obituary he wrote several years ago and that I just discovered: "In a short while the generation of living creatures are changed, and like runners in a relay, the torch of life has been passed."
Have a liberal dram of the breath of life with a friend and toast the future."
I have had a good life and give my best to all -
No services (At my request since I will be unable to attend)
Memorials to U.C. Berkeley Class of 55 Scholarship Fund, , Elk Horn Slough - or to ."
By Jack's wish our family will meet some time in the spring to commit his ashes to the sea in Monterey Bay, followed by an "excellent meal" together. I will also scatter some at our beloved University. Go Bears!
