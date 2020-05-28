John A "Jack" Michael



John A "Jack" Michael passed away on May 14, 2020 at the age of 88. Born in Walker, Iowa Jack's parents followed family members to San Francisco when he was young. He attended Lincoln High School where he met Dottie, the love of his life. He played football at both Lincoln High and USF before serving in the Korean Conflict as an MP at the Presidio in SF. Jack then married his true love and entered the SF Plumbers Union. His life work culminated as a successful business owner, contributing to many infrastructure feats in SF.



Jack spent much time with his family sailing, instilling confidence, values and of course fun. After retirement, Jack and Dottie traveled the US extensively. Jack spent his later years in Burlingame where he was devoted to the Community and to Our Lady of Angles Catholic church.



Jack has joined his beloved Dottie, his Father, Mother and Sister in heaven. He leaves behind four loving children Barbara, Laura, John and Mark, his nephew Jim, nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Many called him Dad or Grandpa as he included all and extended his love freely. He is missed dearly, but always remembered.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store