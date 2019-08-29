|
Jack Mosher In the early morning hours of Sunday, August 25, 2019, our dearest husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, Jack Mosher, peacefully passed away in his sleep. The son of Carl Mosher and Clara Hamilton Mosher, Jack was born in San Francisco on April 9, 1944. Along with Jack and his brother Bob, his parents left San Francisco for Mill Valley, where their father opened up a successful shoe store, Mosher Shoes. Jack graduated from Tamalpais High School in 1962 and then promptly joined the Army reserve along with four of his buddies. Following his six month stint in the Reserves he attended both UCSB and San Francisco State College where he earned a secondary teaching credential.
Jack loved to build and create so in 1976 he obtained his contractor's license whereupon Jack Mosher Construction was born. For the next 40 years Jack would build and remodel countless homes in the Bay Area with a focus in Marin. Jack's passion for his industry, professionalism, attention to detail and creative mind made Jack Mosher and his firm a legend in the competitive environment of construction. His reputation endures and can be seen in some of the finest homes in Marin.
And still Jack found time to serve on the Fairfax, San Anselmo and Ross Valley School Districts and continued on for another term when the districts merged. Additionally, Jack always found time for his friends and his other passion, cars and refurbishing old cars. His pride and joy was his 1935 Ford truck which was his daily driver and his 1940 Ford Coupe which took him 5 years to transform it to its glory years.
But his most passionate devotion was to his loving wife, Jill and his family. Jack and Jill lived in Fairfax, in the House That Jack Built, for 27 happy years. Along with his wife, he is survived by his daughter Hana, and her five children, Patti, Carlos, Sonia, Clara and Reina. He is also survived by his son, Chris, daughter-in-law Stephanie and grand-children, Maya and Louisa.
His brother Bob and his sister-in-law Phyllis reside in Sonoma.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 16th, at 11:00am at Marin Art & Garden Center, Ross and all Jack's friends will be warmly welcomed.
In lieu of flowers, Jack and Jill would appreciate a donation to The ALS Golden West Chapter to help find a cure for the disease that eventually took dear Jack's life. Their mission to discover treatments and a cure for ALS, and to serve, advocate for, and empower people affected by ALS to live their lives to the fullest is the worthiest of causes to honor Jack Mosher.
Jack Mosher lived his life with dignity and compassion and he died as he wished, with dignity and honor.
Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, 2019