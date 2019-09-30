|
|
Jack Nis PaulsenJack Nis Paulsen was born on December 1, 1926 and passed away on September 28, 2019. Jack was a native San Franciscan, born to Ida & Angus Nis Paulsen, growing up in the Haight-Ashbury district on Shrader Street, and attending Polytechnic High School. After graduation, Jack served in the Coast Guard during WWII, onboard the USS General C.H. Muir and was able to "see the world". After the Coast Guard, Jack became a Barber by trade, and later joined the ranks of the San Francisco Fire Department, serving as an Engineer for 33 years, before an injury forced his retirement. Jack continued cutting hair, including that of fellow firefighters as well as the chiefs at Engine 39's barbershop on Portola Drive. Jack was also the maintenance superintendent at Lakeside Medical Center for over 40 years and being aptly named, was truly a "JACK of all trades". He could, and did do everything. An avid golfer for many years, Jack also excelled at bowling and badminton. Predeceased by his loving wife, Georgia in 2007, Jack is survived by his son, Stephen and loving daughter-in law, Diane, daughter Cristine Miolla and loving son-in-law Ray, as well as his adored grandchildren, Dr. Jonathan, Kevin and Nicole Paulsen, Lauren and Michael Liebes. Survived by loving family, sister-in-law Katherine, nephews Michael, Jimmy & John Thomas, great nephews Patrick, Jared, Sean and Mark Thomas. A special thanks to Vic and Anne Pagan for their loving support and lastly to Jack's longtime friend and fellow firefighter, Paul Paulsen, for his lasting friendship.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Jack's life in the chapel at the Greek Orthodox Memorial Park, 1148 El Camino Real, Colma, CA, on Wednesday October 2, at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests donations be made to the SF Firefighters Toy Program.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 1, 2019