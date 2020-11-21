Jack Phillips



Jack Phillips, beloved husband of Corinne Phillips for 52 years. Jack grew up in Napa and attended school in a one-room schoolhouse. There wasn't money for college after the war, so he studied books on radio and opened a TV shop on Noe Street, later teaching at John O'Connell Technical Institute, where he trained veterans and others in broadcast engineering, helping them get jobs all over the country. He married in 1961 and enjoyed family meals, working on his house, historical novels, classical music, and firing up his 6-foot Tesla coil. Jack had a unique wit and a deep sense of empathy. Donations may be made to Aldersly Retirement Community in San Rafael or KQED.



