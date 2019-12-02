|
|
Jack A. Sumski
February 19, 1925-December 1, 2019Born and raised in San Francisco, Jack passed away peacefully in his home just shy of his 95th birthday. His wife of 58 years Marilyn passed away in November of 2017. Jack is survived by 3 children, Nan Harrison, Jack B. Sumski and Bill Sumski, his 2 daughters-in-law, Deanna Sumski and Marci Sumski and his 5 grandchildren Michelle, Hannah, Samuel, Vanessa and Alexandra.Jack built a San Francisco based real estate company from the ground up and loved his work. Jack's friends and colleagues know him by his tireless work ethic, loyalty and honesty. Up until last week, Jack
made it into the office and was still engaged in the day to day business. His friendships and business relationships were the result of lifelong bonds that he formed. Jack was passionate about cars and loved to play poker with his friends. His passion for life and his pursuits will live on.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2019