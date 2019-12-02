Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Sumski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Sumski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Sumski Obituary
Jack A. Sumski

February 19, 1925-December 1, 2019

Born and raised in San Francisco, Jack passed away peacefully in his home just shy of his 95th birthday. His wife of 58 years Marilyn passed away in November of 2017. Jack is survived by 3 children, Nan Harrison, Jack B. Sumski and Bill Sumski, his 2 daughters-in-law, Deanna Sumski and Marci Sumski and his 5 grandchildren Michelle, Hannah, Samuel, Vanessa and Alexandra.Jack built a San Francisco based real estate company from the ground up and loved his work. Jack's friends and colleagues know him by his tireless work ethic, loyalty and honesty. Up until last week, Jack
made it into the office and was still engaged in the day to day business. His friendships and business relationships were the result of lifelong bonds that he formed. Jack was passionate about cars and loved to play poker with his friends. His passion for life and his pursuits will live on.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -