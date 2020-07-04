Jack S. Swenson
December 1934 - June 2020
Jack Swenson passed away after a long battle with the natural forces of aging.
He was born in a small town in in Western Minnesota. He grew up living a life alternating between swimming in the lakes and playing in the snow. Jack graduated from The University of Minneapolis with a degree in Journalism and worked for a time at the Minneapolis Star Tribune. He then moved to San Francisco in the early 1960's and acquired a Masters of Fine Arts at the then San Francisco State College.
After working various jobs, including for the Kelly Girls Agency, he was hired by the fledgling College of San Mateo to teach English. He moved on to be a one of the first English teachers at Cañada College until his retirement in 1994.
He always loved cats and they occupied his life constantly. He shared his home with up to 11 adopted felines for most of his retirement.
He touched many lives as a teacher and continued to do so in retirement. He taught Creative Writing at the Senior Center in Fremont for 10 years. He loved it and his students, who grew to become friends. His other passion was for creative short story and flash fiction writing which he was able to devote himself to for 20 years. He self published over 100 books.
Jack's wife Chris would like to thank her dear friends and family for all their support through the struggles. Other stellar support came from the Kaiser Palliative Care Teams and Suncrest Hospice. Thank you all.
Jack spent his last years residing with his adopted family at Aegis of San Francisco. The staff cared for him expertly, safely, and as a cherished member of their family. I thank them for that. They consistently went above and beyond. I wish I could recognize you all by name. Know you are in our hearts.
There will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers please donate to the charity of your choice
or the San Francisco SPCA.