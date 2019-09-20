|
|
Jack Tuller
July 15, 1961 - August 30, 2019In 1994, at the age of 32, Jack was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor and given about one year to live. He defied all odds, going on to experience a quarter-century's worth of laughter, travel, and loving relationships. Jack's battle ended on August 30 when he donned a pair of silk pajamas and exited life's stage.
Jack was a musician, video producer, techie, leasing agent, and bon vivant. Above all, his trade was connecting with people. He had the uncanny ability to strike up casual conversations that magically turned into meaningful, lifelong relationships. Jack had a vast multitude of friends from all walks of life, mostly musicians, writers, artists, and free spirits.
Jack's greatest joy was traveling with the love of his life, his wife Jennifer. The couple's destinations included Cuba, Malaysia, and Vietnam, to name just a few. Two years after Jack's second brain surgery in 2013, the duo visited Madagascar, fulfilling Jack's wish to play with lemurs.
Jack is survived by his wife Jennifer Carino, his mother and father-in-law Adalia and Ralph Carino, his father and stepmother Jack Ferrell and Sharon Franks, his sister-and brother-in-law Jocelyn and Anthony Quinamague, nephews Mark, Nathan and Dylan, and countless cousins and friends.
See more of Jack's story at: www.weremember.com/jack-tuller/1z0h/memories.
Donations in Jack's memory can be sent to the Living Jazz Jack Tuller Memorial Scholarship Fund: Living Jazz, 1728 San Pablo Ave. Oakland, CA 94612 Phone: 510.858.5313 https://www.livingjazz.org/memorial-funds
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019