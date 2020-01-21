|
Jack Yee Wong
February 10, 1926 - January 19, 2020Jack Yee Wong, 93, of San Francisco, California passed away on January 19th, 2020 in Fremont, California. He was born on February 10th, 1926 in Canton, China to Shang Poy Quon and Kum Suey Quon.
In 1940, he emigrated to the United States and was on Angel Island for four months.
Jack served in the Navy during World War II aboard the U.S.S. Ticonderoga.
Jack's heroics and fearless times in the Navy prepared him for the treacherous waters that followed...mainly getting married and raising the four of us.
In 1948, Jack married May Lai Chow.
Jack was like many of his generation, often referred to as the greatest generation. These people went to work everyday, gave their family a home to live in, got food on the table and put their kids through college all the while not asking for anything in return.
But Jack also provided many fun and memorable moments through his warm and generous spirit, along with an unparalleled sense of humor. Being a bartender for 30 years at Trader Vic's made him a friend to all, someone who was willing to listen to anyone about anything. He always was willing to lend a hand and at the end of a talk, would make you up one mean Tonga Punch.
Jack is survived by his wife May of 72 years, daughters Linda (Leon) Gilbert, Sharon (Frank) Lum, Donna (Mitch) Lee, son Harlan Wong (Donna) and grandsons Jason Gilbert, Ryan Wong, and Eric Wong.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jan. 22 to Jan. 27, 2020