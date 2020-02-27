|
Jackson F. Fung
Jan. 30, 1937 - Feb. 24, 2020Jackson F. Fung passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020 at the age of 83. He was born on January 30, 1937 in Oakland, California. He was 6 when his family moved to San Francisco. Jack graduated from Galileo High School and studied at City College of San Francisco and Heald College of Engineering. While building the Buddha's Universal Church for 12 years, he developed carpentry skills and learned life lessons of helping others, which he did throughout his life.
Jack started as a toll collector at the Golden Gate Bridge and progressed through the ranks, eventually retiring as Bridge Captain after 34 years of service. He then turned his attention to traveling, golfing, and watching sports. He was a lifelong 49ers fan.
Dearly beloved husband of Alana Fung; devoted father of Sabrina Yee and Calvin Fung; father-in-law of Kinson Yee and Emily Shi; cherished grandfather of Darren and Joanna Fung; brother-in-law of Doris Fung. He is also survived by many loving family and friends and will be greatly missed.
Family and friends are invited to attend the wake on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 7:00pm and funeral service on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00am at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City, California. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the and Ding Sum, Inc.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2020