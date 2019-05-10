|
|
Jackson Lloyd Weller
April 3, 1996 - May 4, 2019Today we celebrate the life of Jackson Weller. Wildly devoted son. Protective big brother. Loving grandson. Kind hearted nephew. Fun, gregarious cousin. Deeply loyal friend. Talented + passionate athlete. Supportive teammate. Chivalrous gentlemen. Pied piper to the community. Inspiring teacher to all children. Gentle giant whose focus was on everyone before himself. The brightest, most infectious light that lit up every room he entered.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate in Jackson's name to Fort Worth Shriners Hospital or UNM Children's Cancer Center.
We pray we will somehow find peace during this painful journey, your love and support means everything.
Survived by his loving parents, Patrick Weller and Lisa Praeger Weller; sister, Madison Weller; grandmother, Dorothy Praeger; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Service: Monday 1:00 pm, Good Shepherd Catholic Community in Colleyville. Burial will follow at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 12, 2019