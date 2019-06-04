Resources More Obituaries for Jaclyn Grant Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jaclyn Grant

Obituary Condolences Flowers Jaclyn (Jackie) Anderson Hilton Grant September 2, 1929 - May 27, 2019 Jackie Grant, aged 89, passed away peacefully in her San Mateo home on May 27, 2019. Jackie was born on September 2, 1929, at St. Joseph's Hospital in San Francisco. Her parents were Andrew and Florence Anderson. She was the eldest of two daughters and a 3rd generation San Franciscan. She grew up in Mission Terrace, went to Corpus Christi Grammar School and went on to graduate from St. Vincent's High School (which is now Sacred Heart Cathedral).



After high school, Jackie worked for the Phone Company until she started her family. While lovingly raising her 4 daughters, she was a very active volunteer at Corpus Christi Parish and School, St. John's Ursuline High School and St. Anthony's Dining Room. She was a true pioneer, raising 4 daughters on her own. After marrying Jack, her husband of 41 years, she and her daughters moved to Menlo Park in 1974, where she gained an adult daughter in Sydney (Susan) Grant. She became a very active member of St. Denis Parish. Ultimately landing in San Mateo, she enjoyed the St. Bartholomew's Community, joining various groups and clubs that included the Women's Guild, "Bill's" Bridge and Garden Club, to name a few. She was also passionate about St. Francis Center of Redwood City where she volunteered for 25+ years. In her free time, she enjoyed friends, playing games and was a member of quite a few Book Clubs. We always felt that when Jack and Jackie found each other along life's journey it brought them both such happiness that it spilled over on everyone they met.



Jackie is preceded in death by her husband, John (Jack or Redbird) Grant, her younger sister Joan (Bill Shaughnessy) as well as her beloved first grandchild, Jennifer Scott Casulduc. She is survived by her cousin Rosalee Neibaur as well as her 5 daughters; Kriss Kindorf (Bob), Susan Newell (Roger), Andre Cuff (John), Nancy Fastabend (Don) and Theresa Runkel (Tom) and her son-in-law, Bob Scott. She lovingly leaves behind many grandchildren; Jill (Michael), Sara, Marilee (Nate), Stephanie (Jesse), Natascha, Melanie, John and Kathleen. She also leaves her great grandchildren; Tayler, Jacob, Lily, Julia and Delilah as well as her great-great grandson Kaison. She was blessed to have many loving nieces and nephews. As she joins some dear friends in Heaven, she leaves some very dear friends behind.



Jackie's Celebration of Life Mass will be held Monday, June 10, 2019, at 11am at St. Bartholomew's Catholic Church, 600 Columbia Drive, San Mateo (650) 347-0701.



In lieu of flowers, Jackie would prefer you make a donation to the St. Francis Center in Redwood City, 151 Buckingham Avenue, Redwood City, CA 94063, or to Mission Hospice and Home Care, 1670 S. Amphlett Blvd. #300, San Mateo, CA 94402, or the .

