Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halsted N. Gray-Carew & English Inc.
1123 Sutter Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
(415) 673-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Courtney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Courtney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline Courtney Obituary
Jacqueline Courtney

Jacqueline Richardson Courtney, born April 12, 1926 in Baltimore, Md, died August 22, 2019 at her home in La Jolla in the arms of her son, Dan Courtney.
Jacqueline was the daughter of world-famous horse racing Owner/Trainer Jack Richardson and grew up in New York. She is survived by her son Dan Courtney of La Jolla, daughter Diane McNally, grandsons Jimmy Newhall II, Kevin McNally and Pete McNally and granddaughter Amy McNally. Services will begin with visitation at 10:15 AM, Saturday, August 31 at St. Brendan's Church in San Francisco, followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM.
www.halstedngray.com

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Halsted N. Gray-Carew & English Inc.
Download Now