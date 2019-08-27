|
|
Jacqueline CourtneyJacqueline Richardson Courtney, born April 12, 1926 in Baltimore, Md, died August 22, 2019 at her home in La Jolla in the arms of her son, Dan Courtney.
Jacqueline was the daughter of world-famous horse racing Owner/Trainer Jack Richardson and grew up in New York. She is survived by her son Dan Courtney of La Jolla, daughter Diane McNally, grandsons Jimmy Newhall II, Kevin McNally and Pete McNally and granddaughter Amy McNally. Services will begin with visitation at 10:15 AM, Saturday, August 31 at St. Brendan's Church in San Francisco, followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 28, 2019