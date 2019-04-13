Jacqueline Britt Hipps December 11, 1955 - April 8, 2019 Jackie passed peacefully into heaven while holding her husband Dennis' hand on April 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents William J. Britt and Doris Chaisson Britt of Waltham, Ma. and a host of Britt and Chaisson grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.



Jackie is survived by her husband of thirty four years, Dennis Hipps, brothers John K. Britt (Bonnie) of Cotuit, Ma., Paul Britt (Joan) of Las Vegas, Nv., brother-in-law Robert Hipps (Amy) of San Francisco, many Britt and Chaisson cousins and friends all over the U.S. and Canada.



Jackie was proud to be from the Auburndale section of Newton, Ma.. She maintained many friendships from her childhood, including best friends Denise Visco and Allyson Toney. Jackie was a proud graduate of Newton North High School and Northeastern University Business School before venturing west to San Francisco in 1978. Jackie met Dennis at Charles Schwab and Co. and they were married by her uncle, Msgr. Paul Chaisson, on September 21, 1985 in Boston with the apostolic blessing of the now sainted Pope John Paul II. Jackie's very successful career spanned twenty five years at Charles Schwab & Co. and four years at Financial Engines.

Jackie loved traveling back home to Massachusetts, Carmel, Canada and Italy. Jackie was so proud of her family's significant hockey and skating exploits and she always rooted for her Boston teams. She left the world better than she found it.

Jackie is sorely missed.

Visitation is Monday, April 15, 2019 after 5:00 PM with a Vigil service at 7:00 PM at CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS, 194 Millwood Dr. at El Camino Real in Millbrae. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated, Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Angels Church, 1721 Hillside Drive, Burlingame.

In lieu of flowers, send donations in Jackie's name to St. Jude's Research Hospital for Children.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary