Obituary Condolences Flowers Jacquie Kauffman Gribens March 27, 1966 - May 6, 2019 Jacquie Kauffman Gribens brought light, laughter, and brilliance everywhere she went. She embodied the Jewish commandment of doing mitzvot, good deeds, and was never happier than when she was helping others. Jacquie passed away on May 6. She was born in Mexico City on March 27, 1966, to Philip and Wanda Kauffman. Her family moved to Massachusetts when she was 14. Jacquie graduated from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and then went on to attend Suffolk Law School in Boston.



It was there that she met her "bashert", her destined partner Bruce Gribens, during their first week of school. Bruce and Jacquie were married on August 12, 1989, and Jacquie graduated from law school in May of 1991. She began her career at Merrimack Valley Legal Services in Massachusetts. Then she and Bruce began to move around the country as Bruce advanced in his consulting career.



Thirteen years ago, they moved with their children, Josh, Nick and Allie to the Bay Area. Jacquie continued her devoted work as a volunteer in the public school system and in their synagogue, Congregation Rodef Sholom, in San Rafael. The entire congregation was invited to the Gribens' annual Purim Party and we will always think of Jacquie's unique Mexican version of the holiday goodies. Most recently, Jacquie served as Board Chair for Lifehouse, a non-profit organization that works to improve the quality of life for people with developmental disabilities, bringing a vibrant spirit and dedication to her work. She also contributed her skills and talent to the Marin County Board of Education, supervising a grant program to assist first-generation students to enter 4-year colleges. Her bilingual fluency and multi-cultural background enabled her to communicate with the students and their families with great sensitivity. With her natural-born qualities of leadership, humor, and humility, Jacquie was able to touch people in unique ways. She never sat on the sidelines and she made a difference in the lives of people everywhere she went.



There was nothing more important to Jacquie than her three children and she reveled in being a mom who was always there for them. One of the family's fondest memories is the Bat Mitzvah that Allie and Jacquie celebrated together in St. Petersburg, in Allie's native country, surrounded by friends and family. In addition to her beloved husband Bruce and their children, Jacquie leaves her mother, Wanda Kauffman; her sister and brother-in-law, Michelle and Bruce Sandler and their two sons Brian and Danny; Uncle and Aunt, Alfredo and Rosita Ratniewski and their daughters, Denise Gordon and Janet Ratniewski; father-in-law, Joel Gribens; brother and sister-in-law, Michele and Alan Peterson and their daughter and son-in-law, Ariel and Chris Lader. Jacquie also leaves her treasured dogs, Twitch and Rosie. Jacquie was recently predeceased by her beloved grandmother "Abu" Marysia Ratniewski and her cherished father, Phil Kauffman. Donations may be made to Congregation Rodef Sholom (www.rodefsholom.org) and to Lifehouse (www.lifehouseagency.org).







Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 9, 2019