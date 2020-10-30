James Thomas AdamsFeb 2, 1962 - Oct 23, 2020James Thomas Adams passed away at home of natural causes. Far too early.He spent his last few days at his beloved family home in Glenbrook, NV. We had beautiful sunny Fall weather and the sunsets were "epic".Jim was born on Groundhog Day, 1962 to Thomas and Sally Adams.He spent a happy childhood in Piedmont, CA with his older siblings Julie and Mike.He attended Piedmont High School where he made lifelong friends through football, rugby, Rigma Lions and the Hagglund's Hackers Championship basketball team.Jim attended Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo and San Francisco State and achieved a bachelors degree in Journalism.He settled in San Francisco and began a career as a stock broker with Dean Witter. He rejoined his many good friends in the Marina District and there met his best friend and wife, Christina. They had 25 wonderful years together.Jim enjoyed travel immensely. From a Disney Cruise with his parents (at 35 years old) to an African Safari with the whole family. He even checked Punxatawney off of his bucket list and saw the Groundhog at dawn. He enjoyed all things outdoors. Fly fishing, Duck hunting and especially scuba diving. Jimmy loved to simply watch the ocean and look for whales.He was a devoted member of the Bohemian Club and especially his beloved Camp, Meyerling.He was also a member of the Saint Francis Yacht Club and had many friends at both clubs.Jimmy is survived by his wife Christina, his mother Sally, sister Julie (Randy), brother Mike (Lori), and our 6 nephews: Doug and Greg Bradner, Tommy (Julia), Jake, Ted and Brent Adams. He leaves behind too many good friends to count.Due to Jims wishes and Covid there will be no public service.If you wish to honor Jim's memory, please donate to your local animal shelter. He would love that.