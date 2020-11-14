James Allan Tiemstra "Jim" "K6JAT/sk"

July 21, 1955 - October 30, 2020

James "Jim" Allan Tiemstra, passed from this life on October 30, 2020. One of the most respected and beloved leaders of the legal and ham radio communities in the Bay Area and nationally, he was 65 years old. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Lilah Greene; his remarkable twin sons, Robert and Matthew; his brothers, John (and Suzanne) of Grand Rapids Michigan and Jeffrey (and Susan) of Woodstock, Illinois. Jim is pre-deceased by his parents Peter John Tiemstra and Margaret Bell Lamont Tiemstra.



Jim began his life in Wykoff, NJ, where he acquired his passion for good conversation, baseball, and the great outdoors. His family moved to Chicago in 1963 where he discovered Amateur Radio and where his success in high school debate led to his interest in oratory and the law. A voracious reader and a sponge for historical facts, Jim loved to tell all kinds of stories, old and new. No matter whether you had heard them before, he told stories with his naturally deep, rich and mellifluous voice so well that you just felt lucky to be there.



Jim met the great love of his life, Lilah Greene, at Wisconsin's Lawrence University. After they married and graduated in 1977, they travelled west to San Francisco. Jim attended Golden Gate University School of Law and received his J.D. in 1980. He began his legal career with Hoffman Kelly Stokes and Izmirian, a boutique bankruptcy firm. Later he became a partner at Miller Starr & Regalia where he stayed for 18 years. In 2006 he went on his own and founded Tiemstra Law Group, P.C.. He retired in July 2018.

Over the course of his almost forty-year career, Jim focused his practice on business bankruptcy, swiftly becoming one of the most preeminent Bay Area bankruptcy attorneys and an ABC certified expert in the field. He was a respected writer and speaker. He eagerly approached complicated cases and issues like they were a puzzle to solve either through intellectual merit or sheer skill of persuasion.

His extraordinary list of career achievements is a tribute to both this passion and his skill. A phenomenal orator, Jim likened the courtroom to a stage, with him as the seasoned actor, carefully orchestrating the blocking, timing the pauses, and wielding a complex argument to its captivating conclusion. Beyond the courtroom drama, Jim was a beautiful writer who took time to craft legal persuasion as an art form. Colleagues admired him, learned from him, and grew with him. Jim believed in practicing law with character, integrity, graciousness, and unrivaled intellectual curiosity.

Jim's other lifelong passion was Amateur (Ham) Radio. He loved the magic of casting his voice into the ether and hearing other voices respond from thousands of miles away –as far as Heard Island or the International Space Station. He had radio friends around the globe. Jim was a champion contester. He loved nothing more than "busting a pile-up" as his signal cut through the cacophony of hundreds of stations on the airwaves.



Not only did he love his hours spent in his homemade radio shack, Jim also actively promoted the hobby. He believed strongly in radio communication, especially related to emergency preparedness, and he worked tirelessly to reinvigorate that same passion in others around him. He served in many local organizations, including ARES, RACES, ORCA, and the mayor's Emergency Management Council, and was awarded many times for his work in emergency preparedness and response.



Jim was also a respected national leader. Serving in the Amateur Radio Relay League as the Pacific Division Vice Director and later Director, he worked tirelessly to promote the hobby and the communities they all serve. He was a skilled liaison and mediator between hams, their neighbors, and communities. Beloved by local, national and international hams, his voice and laughter brought people together wherever he went, and indeed wherever he went he always had at least a small radio in his back pocket to talk to the world.



In radio as in his law practice, Jim loved being a team leader and a mentor sharing his passions and his values, his hopes and aspirations for communication and problem solving.



Jim and Lilah enjoyed 43 years of life together. After marriage, they pursued the love and enjoyment of their life together with trips to visit family, the Olympics, the Great Barrier Reef and most often to their island home on Maui. After 17 years of life and love together, they welcomed twin sons, Robert and Matthew. Nothing gave Jim greater joy than spending time with "his boys." He coached little league, read novels and stories to his boys every night after a hard day's work, and attended every school activity and ceremony. He even showed up as Mom for Mother's Day when Lilah was out of town. He marveled at their achievements and was immensely proud of their initiative and growth.



A passionate Deadhead and Parrothead, Jim savored each moment with Lilah, Rob, and Matt every single day of his rich, wonderful life. From the infamous Christmas parties on Cloud Nine accompanied by oysters, persimmon pudding, with Jim as enthusiastic bartender; to scuba diving in windex water; sharing his birthday with Disneyland; dancing with Lilah as if they were both floating on air, season tickets at the A's, attending plays with the twins; camping in our National Parks; lounging on the beach or poolside with a great book; or walking with his dog, Caramel, Jim led the epitome of a full life, well-lived, well-loved, and always insisting that at least one person order dessert.



Jim will be greatly missed in all areas of life that he touched. A celebration of his beautiful life will be postponed until it is safe to assemble. In the interim, gifts in memory can be made to the Amateur Radio Relay League or the National Parks and Conservation Association.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store