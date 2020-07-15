James Andersen

James Michael "Speed" Andersen, Jr.
June 4, 1931 – July 5, 2020
Husband of 65 years to Mary, passed away from natural causes, at home, with Mary at his side.
Speed was a proud 4th generation San Francisco native, raised in Glen Park. A Balboa Buc '49, a veteran in the US Coast Guard, 30-year career fireman SFFD (retired Battalion Chief 1984.) In retirement he was an avid golfer, one time 1st place winner of annual chili cook-off, and traveled the state with Mary to seek out little towns and their histories.
Speed lived a full and wonderful life. He was a Roman Catholic, life observer, constant learner, storyteller, happy hour warrior, baseball man, crossword puzzler, a friend to so many and a counselor to more. Speed and Mary encouraged their kids and left the door open for their friends, who were always welcomed and loved.
Family was everything to Speed. There was nothing better than a houseful of kids. He is survived by his wife and partner in crime Mary, children Debbi Curran (Jim), Jerry (Linda), Denny (Denise), Tim, Kathy Moore (Larry), Matt; grandfather to Shane (Chelsea), Kelly Del Bello (Giovanni), Ian and Reilly Moore, Brandon and Ali Clifford; great-grandfather to Callen and Devon Andersen. Brother to Donna Donigan (deceased) and Robert. Uncle, cousin, dear friend to many.
We would also like to thank Speed's caregivers Marina, Annamarie, and Rosanne from Pathways. Their compassion and care was more than we could have asked.
A celebration of Speed's life will be held at a later date due to current circumstances. If you wish to honor Speed's memory, donations may be made to SFFCPF.org
(San Francisco Firefighters Cancer Prevention Foundation) or pathwayshealth.org
(Pathways Hospice Care)