Age 57, passed away April 24, 2019 at home in San Francisco. Born in 1961 to Duane and Carol (nee Gleason) Ayers in Lansing, MI, James graduated from Michigan State University. Jim spent most of his career with Matson Navigation in the Bay Area, loved music and cherished his extensive record collection. Jim is survived by his wife, Sherrie Ayers (nee Edwards); his daughter, Carolanne and son, George; and his sister Susan Ayers and the Ayers family of Lansing, Michigan. Services will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Episcopal Church in San Francisco. Memorial contributions may be given to gofundme.com/1mmcdamixc


Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 8 to May 10, 2019
