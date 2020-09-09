James Barnett



Jim Barnett was a kind, loving and caring man who will be missed by all who were close to him. He was born in San Francisco to Charles and Helen and attended Lowell High School where he played basketball before going to Stanford University, graduating in 1953. His father introduced Jim to sailing as a boy, and he and his brother Charlie raced on Tomales Bay where they spent summers in Inverness. Jim met Jean at Stanford and they married after graduation. He served as a Lieutenant in the Korean War, reuniting with Jean in Japan for an extended vacation that sparked a love for travel they enjoyed the rest of their lives. Jim joined the family business as a teller at Santa Rosa Savings and soon moved to Kentfield where he and Jean raised a family and enjoyed many years playing tennis, skiing and making friends. Jim's career led him from Tamalpais Savings as branch manager to eventually running new Horizons Savings in San Rafael where he took pleasure in serving the local Marin community. Jim and Jean later retired to Belvedere for great years of swimming and boating on the lagoon and wintering in Palm Desert to golf and hike. He and Jean loved the outdoors, hiking and backpacking in Marin, the Sierras, and Sun Valley. Jim and Jean traveled extensively and loved people and adventure. Inverness and West Marin were always his favorite places, and he cherished playing on the shores of the bay with family and friends he had from childhood. Jim is survived by his wife Jean, sons Charlie and Michael, and grandchildren Kyle and Nora. Donations can be made in his name to the Marin Agricultural Land Trust (MALT)







