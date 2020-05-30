James K. Barron



Jim passed away on Memorial Day, May 25, 2020. He is predeceased by his mother and father and survived by one brother, two nieces, one nephew, and many grandnieces and grandnephews.



Jim was raised in New York City and graduated from The Bronx High School of Sciences and Stoney Brook University as a Russian major. Moving to California he attended Berkley University studying Business and Pre-Med. After working a few positions in the San Francisco area he found his calling as a San Francisco Police Officer. Jim graduated from the 155th Recruit Class in June 1983. He was assigned to the Ingleside Police Station and served proudly for many years before retiring.



Loving San Francisco Jim stayed for the rest of his life in the city. He was no longer a New Yorker but a San Franciscan. Great friendships were made throughout his life and found even more in the St. Francis Lutheran Church.



A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Per Jim's request, in lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to St. Francis Lutheran Church Endowment Fund at 152 Church Street, San Francisco, CA 94114.



