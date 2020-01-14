|
James Arthur Beatrice
January 11, 1961 - October 30, 2019James "Jim" was preceded by death by his cherished mother, Ann Jackson of MA after a brief illness.
Jim is survived by his husband, Rolando Teran of San Bruno, CA together for 23 years, sisters, Lisa Beatrice of Weymouth, MA, Linda Sharkansky of Hingham, MA, brother, Paul Beatrice of Atlanta, GA and several nieces and nephews. Jim also leaves behind his beloved dogs Isabella (Izzy) and Lily who miss him greatly.
Jim was born in Lowell, MA, attended Braintree High School Class of 1979, Braintree, MA, graduate of Bentley College, Waltham, MA, Class of 1983 with a BA in Economics/Finance.
Jim had a successful career as a Technical Recruiter in the San Francisco Bay Area calling the Bay Area home for almost three decades and immersed himself and contributed to its compassionate and vibrant culture. He is remembered as a jubilant, kind and gregarious man who loved to travel and enjoy what the world offered always returning to his favorite Hawaiian Islands were he and Rolando were married in Maui. Jim had a deep passion for plays and musicals and was a member of SHN/BroadwaySF.
Jim, you are greatly missed and lovingly remembered. Aloha dear friend.
Ceremonies were held for Jim. Please contribute to his favorite charity hopeforpaws.org in his name would be Jim's wish for his love of animals.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020