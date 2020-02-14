|
|
James R. BergstromPassed away peacefully on February 10, 2020, at the age of 89. Loving father of Cindy Santos, Chris Martin, Brandei Bergstrom and the late Michael Bergstrom; also survived by his former wife and best friend, Elaine Pankas, stepfather of Kim D'Arcy (Jerry) and the late Dana Hennessy and Bret Hennessy 10 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and numerous loving cousins.
Proudly served in the US Marines; former member of the Election Board of San Mateo County; member of the Teamsters Union. Friend of Bill Wilson for 48 years.
Family and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass on Saturday, February 22nd, 11:00am at Church of the Good Shepherd, 901 Oceana Blvd., Pacifica.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020