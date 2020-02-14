San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of the Good Shepherd
901 Oceana Blvd
Pacifica, CA
James R. Bergstrom

Passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020, at the age of 89. Loving father of Cindy Santos, Chris Martin, Brandei Bergstrom and the late Michael Bergstrom; also survived by his former wife and best friend, Elaine Pankas, stepfather of Kim D'Arcy (Jerry) and the late Dana Hennessy and Bret Hennessy 10 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and numerous loving cousins.
Proudly served in the US Marines; former member of the Election Board of San Mateo County; member of the Teamsters Union. Friend of Bill Wilson for 48 years.
Family and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass on Saturday, February 22nd, 11:00am at Church of the Good Shepherd, 901 Oceana Blvd., Pacifica.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020
