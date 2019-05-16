James T. Bill Oct. 6, 1937 - May 9, 2019 James "Jim" Bill died after a brief illness on May 9, 2019 at John Muir Hospital, Walnut Creek, CA. He was attended by close friends, Ed and Patsy McMillan. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Lou. His cousins John, Bosco and Guy Bill and their families of Gridley and the Central Valley survive him.

Jim was born October 6, 1937 in San Leandro, California and raised there in Assumption Parish and attended St. Leander's School. More recently, he was a member of St. Jerome's Parish in El Cerrito, CA which he attended from his home in Albany, CA. Jim was active in both the alumni groups of Bishop O'Dowd High School from which he graduated in the first class in 1955 and St. Patrick's Seminary in Menlo Park.

Except for sojourns in Rome, Italy, and Sunriver, Oregon Jim spent his life in the Bay Area. He studied at the American College in Rome and was ordained there. After resigning from the priesthood in 1971, he studied for a degree in accounting and, after a period at Hood and Strong in San Francisco, became Controller for Gilchrist Timber in Gilchrist, Oregon.

After his retirement from Gilchrist Timber, Jim travelled both throughout this country, Asia, Australia and Europe, most often travelling with and to friends. He especially enjoyed cruising and took at least one cruise a year.

Jim was a quiet man, a stalwart and generous friend who is very much missed by all those who loved him…and there are many.

The funeral mass will be held at the Church of the Assumption at 1100 Fulton Avenue, San Leandro, CA 94577 on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 10:30AM. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Hayward, CA. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to Contra Costa County CASA www.ccccasa.org, 2151 Salvio Street #295,Concord, CA 94520 or St. Jerome's Parish, 308 Carmel Avenue, El Cerrito, CA 94530.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 17 to May 19, 2019