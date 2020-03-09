|
|
James Cronin Bollier
March 20, 1931 - March 6, 2020James Cronin Bollier passed away peacefully on Friday, March 6, 2020, two weeks shy of his 89th birthday. Born in San Francisco, California, on March 20, 1931 to Margaret (née Cronin) and Roscoe Bollier. He was the second eldest of four children.
He grew up in the Mission District, attended St. James School through high school, and earned a business degree in Accounting from the University of San Francisco. He met his devoted wife Barbara, at a Fairfax dance in 1953. For her, it was love at first sight. After college, Jim served on active duty in Korea as 1st Lieutenant in the United States Army. Upon his return home, Jim and Barbara were married on August 20, 1955.
James was a devoted husband, father, and sports fan. Much to his wife's chagrin, he often referred to January 10, 1982 as the happiest day of his life. Loyal Forty-Niner fans will recognize it as the day of "The Catch". James was a Certified Public Accountant and partner in Harrington & Bollier for 35 years. He managed the accounts for many respected businesses and residents in the San Mateo area.
Survived by wife Barbara; children Cathy (Richard) Addy, James (Janet) Bollier, Mary (Michael) Carp, John (Joan) Bollier; grandchildren Nick (Amy), Sean, Rachael, Jack (Julia), Lauren (Stephen), Hillary, Andrew, Sam, Camille, Brett, Emily and Nolan; four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He is survived by brother Ken (Janet) Bollier and preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Hogan, and brother, Gerald Bollier.
James will always be remembered as a kind and thoughtful gentleman. His legacy will be one of humility, honor, and integrity.
Viewing will be held from 9am-10am on Friday, March 13th at Sneider & Sullivan & O'Connell's Funeral Home, 977 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo with a Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30am at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 28th & Hacienda St., San Mateo. Interment at St. John's Cemetery, San Mateo.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of James C. Bollier can be made to the Honorary and Memorial Gifts at Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, 1051 Bing Street, San Carlos, CA 94070 https://www.shfb.org/give-help/donate-funds/honorary-and-memorial-gifts/
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2020